This NC Town Was Named the Safest Town in the State - Here's Why

This town in NC was named the safest town in the state - here's why! Photo by Wes Hicks/Unsplash

One of the biggest debates for just about any state in America is - "which towns are the safest?" Rather you are raising a family, trying to find somewhere to settle down for retirement, or just wanting to move to another area, safety is without a doubt a high priority for just about everyone. A major national publication just published an article naming the safest towns for each state and in this article, we will take a look at which town in NC was named the safest.

On January 31, 2023, moneygeek.com published an article titled, "Small Cities and Towns Are Getting Safer, While Violent Crime in Large Cities Is On the Rise". While the article started off highlighting the "15 Safest Small cities And Towns In America", it also highlighted the safest towns for each state. One might ask, "what makes a town safe?" According to a similar article, the key factors are violent crime rate, nonviolent crime rate, median household income, poverty rate, cost of living, and population density. According to moneygeek.com, the safest town in NC is none other than - Apex!

Apex being named one of the friendliest towns in the state of North Carolina should not come as a surprise to anyone, after all, the town is widely known as "The Community of Friendship" and its motto is "The Peak of Good Living". According to Wikipedia, the town is located in Wake County and has a population of 58,780. Apex's average crime cost per capita is only $133! If you are looking to move to the NC area, you may want to consider Apex!