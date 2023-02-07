This NC town was named one of the most beautiful towns in America - here's why! Photo by Nathan Anderson/Unsplash

One thing is for certain, there is no shortage of beautiful towns in America. Rather you go out west to California and Washington State, up north to Vermont and New York State, or down south to Georgia, the Carolinas, and Florida, you will definitely come across some of the most beautiful towns in the world! One major national publication just recently published an article naming the most beautiful towns in America, and a town in NC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, why they made it, and take a look at the other towns that made the list as well!

Worldatlas.com just recently published an article named, "The 15 Most Beautiful Towns In America". Of course, lists like these are always debatable and there is always one place missing - or two. However, the publication took a stab at it and put together a solid list! It should come as no surprise that a town in NC made the list, after all, the state is nationally recognized as one of the most beautiful states in the nation! The town in NC that made the list is none other than - Brevard!

Brevard, also known as "North Carolina's Land of Waterfalls", is a small city in Transylvania County. If you are a fan of hiking, mountain biking, or equestrian trails, Brevard is definitely a town worth visiting! Worldatlas.com even went as far as to say that the beautiful town "might even be ready to give nearby Asheville a run for its money"! A few other notable towns that made the list are Gatlinburg, Tennesse, Key West, Florida, Sedona, Arizona, and South Haven Michigan.