Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

Six cities in NC were named among the "dirtiest cities in America" - here's why! Photo by Jasmin Sessler/Unsplash

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!

On January 24, 2023, lawnstarter.com released an article titled, "2023's Dirtiest Cities in America". Although the name of the article speaks for itself, some may be asking, "what exactly makes a city dirty?". Well, according to the publication, "dirty" includes pollution, rats, trash, and much more. The publication compared over 150 of the biggest cities in America using four categories including pollution, living conditions infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

The six cities in NC that made the list include Raleigh at #83, Durham at #100, Fayetteville at #119, Charlotte at #141, Greensboro at #144, and Winston-Salem at #146! Other notable cities that made the list include New York at #12, Detroit at #4, Newark at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Houston! According to the article, living in a "dirty" city can be harmful for many reasons. One example is that if a city has a lot of air pollution, it can "worsen lung cancer as well as increase the chances of heart disease and stroke".