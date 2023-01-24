Two Places in SC Were Named Among the “Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023” – Here’s Why

Two places in SC were named the best places to buy a home in 2023 - here's why! Photo by Clint Patterson/Unsplash

Homeownership costs have discouraged a lot of people from buying a home over the last few years. However, things are starting to heat up once again in a few areas across the country - and the main reason for that is affordability! A major news media outlet just recently published an article naming the "Best Cities To Buy a Home in 2023", and every city on the list is located in the south! Not only that, two places in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in SC made the cut as well as who else made the list!

On January 22, 2023, cnbc.com released an article titled, "The 10 Best Cities to Buy a Home in 2023". The most interesting thing about the article is - every city that made the list is located in the south! The list also included two places in SC! The top 10 included Knoxville, Tennessee at #10, San Antonio - New Braunfels, Texas at #9, Jacksonville, Florida at #8, Huntsville, Alabama at #7, Charleston - North Charleston at #6, Greenville - Anderson - Mauldin at #5, Fayetteville - Springdale - Rogers, Arkansas - Missouri at #4, Dallas - Forth Worth - Arlington, Texas at #3, Raleigh, North Carolina at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Atlanta - Sandy Springs - Marietta, Georgia!

According to the article, Charleston made the list because it is "below the national average when it comes to affordability", and it is a "fast-growing market". As far as Greenville goes, the article claimed "job growth in this area is strong" and that "housing affordability is on par with the national average" in the Greenville area.