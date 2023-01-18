Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

Nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut for the "South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list! Photo by Logan Jeffrey/Unsplash

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!

On January 12, 2023, southernliving.com published "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints". According to the article, the list is a blend of "old-school icons and impressive newcomers". The SC barbecue eateries that made the list include Swig & Swine in Charleston, Big T Bar-B-Q in Gadsden, Home Team BBQ in Charleston, Hite's Bar-B-Que in West Columbia, Roney Scott's Whole Hog Barbecue in Charleston, McCabe's Bar-B-Q in Manning, Palmira BBQ in Charleston, Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, and Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, which was actually ranked the #1 Barbecue Joint in the South by the publication!

According to the article, Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway has been #1 on Southern Living's list of the best barbecue joints in the south since the publication started ranking barbecue eateries in 2018. The article also noted that there may be barbecue eateries that are "nicer looking" than Scott's, however, it claims that "there's simply no barbecue bite that can compare to Scott's Pee Dee-style whole hog"!