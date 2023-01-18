Charleston, SC

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

Kennardo G. James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oZOz_0kJLevHq00
Nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut for the "South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list!Photo byLogan Jeffrey/Unsplash

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!

On January 12, 2023, southernliving.com published "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints". According to the article, the list is a blend of "old-school icons and impressive newcomers". The SC barbecue eateries that made the list include Swig & Swine in Charleston, Big T Bar-B-Q in Gadsden, Home Team BBQ in Charleston, Hite's Bar-B-Que in West Columbia, Roney Scott's Whole Hog Barbecue in Charleston, McCabe's Bar-B-Q in Manning, Palmira BBQ in Charleston, Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, and Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, which was actually ranked the #1 Barbecue Joint in the South by the publication!

According to the article, Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway has been #1 on Southern Living's list of the best barbecue joints in the south since the publication started ranking barbecue eateries in 2018. The article also noted that there may be barbecue eateries that are "nicer looking" than Scott's, however, it claims that "there's simply no barbecue bite that can compare to Scott's Pee Dee-style whole hog"!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# other

Comments / 3

Published by

My name is Kennardo "Greg" James and I started writing news based stories in January 2022. I will deliver news that you need to be aware of with an unbiased lens and bring attention to things that need awareness.

Myrtle Beach, SC
8K followers

More from Kennardo G. James

Eight NC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List

The state of North Carolina is home to a lot of things. The state has beautiful beaches, and some of the best schools in the nation, and is nationally recognized as one of the best places to move to. One other thing that NC has no shortage of is a plethora of amazing barbecue eateries! As a result of that, it should come as no surprise that the state has eight barbecue eateries that made the list for "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" published by a major national publication! In this article, we will reveal what major national publication published the article, which NC barbecue eateries made the list, and which one was ranked the highest!

Read full story

SC Was Named One of the “Worst States To Raise a Family” in 2023 – Here’s Why

South Carolina has been nationally recognized over the years as a beautiful, slow-paced state that is an ideal place to raise a family. Many people come flocking from coast to coast to settle down in "The Palmetto State", and many of them have said that they have no regrets. However, according to one new report by a major national publication, SC is one of the worst states to raise a family! Not only were they named one of the worst states to raise a family - they were in the top five! In this article, we will see which publication named SC as one of the worst places to raise a family, why SC made the list, as well as take a look at other states that made the cut!

Read full story
21 comments
Columbia, SC

This SC Eatery Holds the Record for the "Most Expensive Crab Cake" in the World

If you are a seafood lover, there is a great chance that you have eaten a crab cake at some point in your life. However, there are not many individuals in this world that can claim that they have eaten the most expensive crab cake in the world! Many may not be aware that a former chef and restaurant owner from SC still holds the Guinness World Record for the "Most Expensive Crab Cake", despite his being out of the restaurant business for a few years now! In this article, we will reveal who the chef is, how he achieved the record, and what he is up to nowadays!

Read full story
6 comments
Beaufort, SC

This Small Coastal SC Town Was Named the “Friendliest Town in the United States”

South Carolina has been recognized for many things over the years. "The Palmetto State" has some of the best BBQ in the nation, some of the most picturesque towns you will ever see, and is one of the most sought-after retirement destinations in the country. You can add one more thing to the list as well because one major national publication thinks that one small coastal town is the "friendliest town in the United States"! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication named the SC town the friendliest in the United States, and which SC town it is, as well as take a look at a few other towns that made the list as well. Just a heads up - they were not the only SC town to make the list!

Read full story
1 comments

SC Has One of the Worst School Systems in America, According to a New Study – Here’s Why

South Carolina ranks high for a lot of things. It has been named one of the fastest-growing states in the country, it is constantly named as one of the best places to go for retirement, and is one of the best vacation destinations in the country. However, according to one new study - SC has one of the worst school systems in the nation. Not only did SC rank low for its school system - it was ranked in the top 10! In this article, we will take a look at which publication ranked SC as one of the worst school systems in the nation as well as why SC was ranked so low.

Read full story
121 comments

This Former President Is Returning to SC Soon – Here’s Why

One former president respects South Carolina so much that he is planning on making a return to "The Palmetto State" for a very special occasion - and he plans on making that trip as soon as the end of this month. According to The Associated Press, Steven Cheung told the AP that Donald Trump will be visiting SC at the end of this month to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid.

Read full story
15 comments

SC Was Named One of the “Most Unhappy States” in America – Here’s Why

Not only is SC one of the most laid-back states in America, but it also has some of the happiest people in the country. However, according to one major national publication - "The Palmetto State" was named one of the "Most Unhappy States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed SC one of the most unhappy states in the country, why they did, as well as take a look at other states that made the list!

Read full story
31 comments

Five NC Cities Made the Top 100 List for Best BBQ Cities in America

BBQ is a staple in NC and there is certainly no shortage of great BBQ in the beautiful state. As a result of that, it should not come as a surprise that four cities in NC made a list of the best BBQ joints in America! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication made the list, the cities in NC that made the cut, as well as the qualifications for making the list!

Read full story
12 comments
Queens, NY

A Woman Won Over $40 Million, the Casino Offered a Steak Dinner Instead – Here’s Why

Just imagine shooting the breeze in a casino with your partner then all of a sudden - you hit the jackpot. Many people who have been to a casino have more than likely played this scenario out in their minds hundreds of times, however, this was a reality for one woman. Not only did she hit the jackpot, but she also secured the largest slot machine jackpot in US history - $42,949,672 to be exact! In this article, we will find out who this woman is, what her thoughts were after hitting the jackpot, and why the casino offered her a steak dinner instead of her earnings!

Read full story
Mauldin, SC

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Places To Live in the Southeast – Here’s Why

The Southeast has some of the most beautiful cities in America, which is why it should come as no surprise that a lot of people move to the region. As a matter of fact, according to United Van Lines 2022 Annual National Movers Study, five out of the top ten "Best Cities to Move to" in 2022 were cities located in the Southeast. According to a major national publication, one of the best places to live in the Southeast is a town in SC - and it's definitely not a town that people are used to seeing make these kinds of lists! In this article, we will take a look at which SC town made the list, why they did, and see what other cities made the list.

Read full story

A SC Rescue Dog Found His “Forever Home” After Spending Over 700 Days in a Shelter – Here’s How

In some areas across America, animal shelters are overwhelmed. With the rising cost of food, gas, and rent - many people have been forced to take their pets back to the same shelter they got them from. As a result of this, according to a report from "Best Friends Animal Society", 355,000 cats and dogs were euthanized in U.S. shelters in 2021. However, every once in a while a dog or a cat has a happy ending and finds their "forever home". That was the case for one SC dog who just recently found a new family in early January 2023 after spending over 700 days in a shelter. In this article, we will find out more about the dog, its dark past, and its happy ending.

Read full story
6 comments
Charleston, SC

This SC Steakhouse Was Named One of the Best in America – Here’s Why

Although there is no shortage of steakhouses in America, only a select few stand out and keep people coming back for more. There is nothing like a perfectly cooked steak alongside your favorite starch and fresh crisp vegetables. According to one major national publication, one city in SC has one of the best steakhouses in America! In this article, we will take a look at which SC steakhouse made the list, as well as what makes them one of the best in America!

Read full story
3 comments
Wilmington, NC

This NC Town Was Named the "Top City To Move to" in America - Here's Why

According to statistics, a lot of people moved to different cities in 2022. Rather they wanted to move somewhere for retirement, a change of scenery, or to be closer to loved ones - many made the "leap" and went on to seek greener pastures elsewhere. Well, according to one study by a major organization, one NC town was the "most flocked to" city in America. In this article, we will take a look at which NC town this is, as well as other cities that made the list.

Read full story
13 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

MB’s "SkyWheel" Lit Up the Buffalo Bills Team Colors This Week – Here’s Why

MB's "SkyWheel" lit up Buffalo Bills team colors this week - here's why!Photo byRichard Martin/Unsplash. If you just so happened to be in Myrtle Beach Tuesday, January 3, and drove past the famous "SkyWheel", you may have noticed that it was lit up red and blue. According to wfxb.com, Myrtle Beach officials and the city agreed to do that in order to support the Buffalo Bills organization after the unthinkable happened on "Monday Night Football", the previous night. In this article, we will talk about what happened on Monday Night Football and why the city of Myrtle Beach decided to step up and show support.

Read full story
1 comments

SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.

Read full story
14 comments
Buckeye, AZ

A SC Man Has Been Searching for His Missing Son Since 2021 – Here’s How You Can Help

An SC man has been searching for his missing son since 2021 - here's how you can help!Photo byDavid Robinson II Go Fund Me page. Just imagine talking to your child regularly throughout the years, then all of a sudden one day - all communication stops and you have no idea of their whereabouts or well-being! Unfortunately, for one SC man that is a reality, and he is asking for your help! In this article, we will talk about the individual that is missing, what the SC man is doing in order to find his son, and how people across the nation can help!

Read full story
9 comments

SC Was Named the “Ninth Worst State To Live In” in 2022 – Here’s Why

SC was named the "ninth worst state to live in" in America - here's why!Photo byUnsplash, Clint Patterson. There is certainly a lot to be proud of when it comes to the state of South Carolina. There is a lot of history in the state, many towns and cities in the state have garnered national attention for a plethora of reasons, and many people love the "slow pace" lifestyle. However, not everyone feels the same way about "The Palmetto State" - as a matter of fact, a major national publication named it "one of the worst states to live in"! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication named SC the worst place to live as well as why.

Read full story
221 comments

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.

Read full story
57 comments
Beaufort, SC

Humans Are Not Allowed on This SC Island – Here’s Why

There are no humans allowed on this SC island - here's why!Photo byCanva. There are certainly a plethora of interesting things about the state of SC. It was the first state to secede, it is home to one of the oldest trees in America, and Edgar Allen Poe spent nearly a year stationed in Charleston. However, probably the most interesting thing that many people are not aware of is that there is an island located in SC where humans are not allowed! The reason for that is - it is a monkey colony that is home to thousands of Rhesus monkeys! In this article, we will take a look at where this island is located, why it is inaccessible to humans, and how the monkeys got there!

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy