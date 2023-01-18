SC was named one of the "worst states to raise a family" in 2023 - here's why! Photo by Natalya Zaritskaya/Unsplash

South Carolina has been nationally recognized over the years as a beautiful, slow-paced state that is an ideal place to raise a family. Many people come flocking from coast to coast to settle down in "The Palmetto State", and many of them have said that they have no regrets. However, according to one new report by a major national publication, SC is one of the worst states to raise a family! Not only were they named one of the worst states to raise a family - they were in the top five! In this article, we will see which publication named SC as one of the worst places to raise a family, why SC made the list, as well as take a look at other states that made the cut!

In early January 2023, wallethub.com released an article titled, "2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family". According to the publication, in order to determine which states were the best and worst places to raise a family, the report focused on five key categories including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics. The report used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Center for Education Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to wallethub.com, the lowest-ranked states for this report are Mississippi at #50, New Mexico at #49, West Virginia at #48, Louisiana at #47, South Carolina at #46, Alabama at #45, Arkansas at #44, Oklahoma at #43, Georgia at #42, and Arizona at #41.

South Carolina ranked 43rd for the percentage of families with young children, 34th for childcare costs, 39th for infant mortality rate, 37th for median annual family income, 44th for violent crimes per capita, 39th for the percentage of families in poverty, 22nd for housing affordability, 34th for separation and divorce rate, and 37th for the percentage of residents 12 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.