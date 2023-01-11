SC Was Named One of the “Most Unhappy States” in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was named of the "Most Unhappy" states in America - here's why! Photo by Drew Beamer/Unsplash

Not only is SC one of the most laid-back states in America, but it also has some of the happiest people in the country. However, according to one major national publication - "The Palmetto State" was named one of the "Most Unhappy States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed SC one of the most unhappy states in the country, why they did, as well as take a look at other states that made the list!

Nicerx.com released an article titled, "Happy Nations: The happiest places in the world and the USA". In addition to highlighting the happiest places in the world and the USA, they also highlighted the "unhappiest" places as well. You may be asking yourself while reading this, "what makes a place unhappy?". Well, according to nicerx.com, they determined which states were the happiest and unhappiest by using metrics including poverty, mental illness, life expectancy, median household income, safety score, and homicide levels. One of the states that made the list is none other than - South Carolina!

The top 10 unhappiest states in America are South Carolina at #10, New Mexico at #9, Kentucky at #8, Tennesse at #7, Oklahoma at #6, West Virginia at #5, Alabama at #4, Arkansas at #3, Louisiana at #2, and coming in at #1 - Mississippi! Southern states dominated the list! A few notable states that made the top 10 happiest list included Hawaii at #1, California at #6, and New York at #9.