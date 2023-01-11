Five NC cities made the top 100 list for best BBQ cities in America - here's why! Photo by Everson Mayer/Pexels

BBQ is a staple in NC and there is certainly no shortage of great BBQ in the beautiful state. As a result of that, it should not come as a surprise that four cities in NC made a list of the best BBQ joints in America! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication made the list, the cities in NC that made the cut, as well as the qualifications for making the list!

In December 2022, lawnlove.com published an article titled, "2022's Best BBQ Cities in America". This was certainly a big task, but the publication certainly handled it with grace! According to the publication, they came up with the best BBQ joints in America based on "award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a "master-level" competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others"! The four NC cities that made the list include Raleigh at #15, Charlotte at #39, Durham at #92, Cary at #115, and Winston-Salem at #130!

The top 10 Best BBQ Cities in America included Houston, Texas at #10, Chattanooga, Tennesse at #9, Austin, Texas at #8, Kansas City, Kansas at #7, Overland Park, Kansas at #6, Orlando, Florida at #5, Springfield, Missouri at #4, Chicago, Illinois at #3, Kansas City, Missouri at #2, and coming in at #1 is none other than - St. Louis, Missouri! Three cities in Missouri made the top 10! Some people may feel like some cities got left out, and the reason for that is the list is based on the 200 largest US cities! So as always, take this list with a grain of salt!