This SC town was named one of the "Best Places to Live in the Southeast" - here's why! Photo by Casey Lovegrove/Unsplash

The Southeast has some of the most beautiful cities in America, which is why it should come as no surprise that a lot of people move to the region. As a matter of fact, according to United Van Lines 2022 Annual National Movers Study, five out of the top ten "Best Cities to Move to" in 2022 were cities located in the Southeast. According to a major national publication, one of the best places to live in the Southeast is a town in SC - and it's definitely not a town that people are used to seeing make these kinds of lists! In this article, we will take a look at which SC town made the list, why they did, and see what other cities made the list.

In December 2022, livability.com published an article titled, "Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Southeast". The article is an extension of "Top 100 Best Places to Live in America", another list that they put together each year. According to the publication, the list is based on 50 data points and they examine 2,300 cities in order to determine which cities are the best places to live across the country. The SC town that made the list is - Mauldin! Mauldin is the only town in SC that made the list, being chosen over popular SC towns such as Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia.

According to livability.com, Mauldin made the cut because it has a plethora of things for its residents to do and is home to one of the premier cultural centers in the Southeast, the Mauldin Cultural Center. At the cultural center, residents can take pottery classes, master the art of woodworking, and enjoy food from a plethora of food trucks lined up outside in the summertime! Other notable cities that made the list are Franklin, Tennesse, Raleigh, North Carolina, Marietta, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia.