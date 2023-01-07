A SC Rescue Dog Found His “Forever Home” After Spending Over 700 Days in a Shelter – Here’s How

SC dog finally found a "forever home" after 700 days in a shelter - here's how! Photo by Victor Grabarczyk/Unsplash

In some areas across America, animal shelters are overwhelmed. With the rising cost of food, gas, and rent - many people have been forced to take their pets back to the same shelter they got them from. As a result of this, according to a report from "Best Friends Animal Society", 355,000 cats and dogs were euthanized in U.S. shelters in 2021. However, every once in a while a dog or a cat has a happy ending and finds their "forever home". That was the case for one SC dog who just recently found a new family in early January 2023 after spending over 700 days in a shelter. In this article, we will find out more about the dog, its dark past, and its happy ending.

According to a report by wpde.com, SC animal rescue organization, All About Animals Rescue and Transport Inc, made a public plea in December 2022 for one of their dogs to have a home for Christmas and many years to come. The dog, who is named "Tucker", was with the organization since January 2021, and after over two years in the shelter - they felt that it was time for Tucker to have a family. Well, on January 3, 2022, the organization got its wish - someone adopted Tucker and as a result found his "forever home".

All About Animals Rescue and Transport Inc. was delighted about this news and wrote an emotional post via Facebook saying, "Well, our boy Tucker left today. He will be deeply missed. I believe this is gonna all be perfect. His family will also keep everyone up to date with pics", the Facebook post said. The post featured pictures of Tucker with his new family.

When Tucker first arrived at All About Animals Rescue and Transport Inc., he was in very bad shape. According to the organization, he had a plethora of injuries including "cigarette burns all over his body" as well as "knife wounds on his back". However, Tucker eventually received treatment for all of his injuries.