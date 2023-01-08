This SC Steakhouse Was Named One of the Best in America – Here’s Why

This SC steakhouse was named one of the best steakhouses in America - here's why! Photo by Canva

Although there is no shortage of steakhouses in America, only a select few stand out and keep people coming back for more. There is nothing like a perfectly cooked steak alongside your favorite starch and fresh crisp vegetables. According to one major national publication, one city in SC has one of the best steakhouses in America! In this article, we will take a look at which SC steakhouse made the list, as well as what makes them one of the best in America!

In October 2022, culturess.com released an article titled, "Top 40 Steakhouses in America for the Ultimate Steak Lover". The article named top steakhouses across the country in states such as Louisiana, Missouri, South Dakota, Vermont, and even Tennessee. However, one SC steakhouse managed to make the cut - and was even the first steakhouse listed in the article! The steakhouse is named "Oak Steakhouse" and it is located in Charleston! Not only is Oak Steakhouse considered to be one of the top steakhouses in America, but it is also considered one of the top eateries in the country as well!

According to the article, Oak Steakhouse serves up the finest cuts of "meat strips, ribeyes, and filets". In addition to their world-class steak, they have other options as well that include "pan-seared sea scallops, charcuterie, and roasted root vegetables". The world-class steakhouse has been in business for over a decade and has been recognized by several other major national publications including Food Network, Travel + Leisure, Charlotte Business Journal, and Far & Wide! Oak Steakhouse is located in Charleston at 17 Broad Street. You can give them a call at 1-843-722-4220.