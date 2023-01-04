Myrtle Beach, SC

MB’s "SkyWheel" Lit Up the Buffalo Bills Team Colors This Week – Here’s Why

Kennardo G. James

MB's "SkyWheel" lit up Buffalo Bills team colors this week - here's why!Photo byRichard Martin/Unsplash

If you just so happened to be in Myrtle Beach Tuesday, January 3, and drove past the famous "SkyWheel", you may have noticed that it was lit up red and blue. According to wfxb.com, Myrtle Beach officials and the city agreed to do that in order to support the Buffalo Bills organization after the unthinkable happened on "Monday Night Football", the previous night. In this article, we will talk about what happened on Monday Night Football and why the city of Myrtle Beach decided to step up and show support.

In many households, "Monday Night Football" is a staple. It is a time to unwind and watch some great football before heading to work the next day. However, the game on Monday, January 2, 2023, was much different from any game that anyone has ever seen - and a player literally had to fight for his life on the field.

24-year-old, Damar Hamlin, is a safety for the Buffalo Bills and was a sixth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2021 NFL draft. Hamlin became a starter for the Bills this season and things were looking very promising for him, however, he had the scare of his life during the nationally televised game.

Hamlin took a big hit to the chest when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Tee Higgins. After initially getting up from the hit, Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR. The game was initially temporarily suspended, however, once Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance - the game was indefinitely postponed. According to reports, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field!

The Bills announced that Hamlin showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday, and continued to improve into Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach "SkyWheel" lit up the Buffalo Bills team colors in an effort to show support. Niagara Falls also showed support by displaying the color blue throughout the rushing waters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# sports# other

Comments / 0

Published by

My name is Kennardo "Greg" James and I started writing news based stories in January 2022. I will deliver news that you need to be aware of with an unbiased lens and bring attention to things that need awareness.

Myrtle Beach, SC
6964 followers

More from Kennardo G. James

A SC Rescue Dog Found His “Forever Home” After Spending Over 700 Days in a Shelter – Here’s How

In some areas across America, animal shelters are overwhelmed. With the rising cost of food, gas, and rent - many people have been forced to take their pets back to the same shelter they got them from. As a result of this, according to a report from "Best Friends Animal Society", 355,000 cats and dogs were euthanized in U.S. shelters in 2021. However, every once in a while a dog or a cat has a happy ending and finds their "forever home". That was the case for one SC dog who just recently found a new family in early January 2023 after spending over 700 days in a shelter. In this article, we will find out more about the dog, its dark past, and its happy ending.

Read full story
3 comments
Charleston, SC

This SC Steakhouse Was Named One of the Best in America – Here’s Why

Although there is no shortage of steakhouses in America, only a select few stand out and keep people coming back for more. There is nothing like a perfectly cooked steak alongside your favorite starch and fresh crisp vegetables. According to one major national publication, one city in SC has one of the best steakhouses in America! In this article, we will take a look at which SC steakhouse made the list, as well as what makes them one of the best in America!

Read full story
2 comments
Wilmington, NC

This NC Town Was Named the "Top City To Move to" in America - Here's Why

According to statistics, a lot of people moved to different cities in 2022. Rather they wanted to move somewhere for retirement, a change of scenery, or to be closer to loved ones - many made the "leap" and went on to seek greener pastures elsewhere. Well, according to one study by a major organization, one NC town was the "most flocked to" city in America. In this article, we will take a look at which NC town this is, as well as other cities that made the list.

Read full story
6 comments

SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.

Read full story
14 comments
Buckeye, AZ

A SC Man Has Been Searching for His Missing Son Since 2021 – Here’s How You Can Help

An SC man has been searching for his missing son since 2021 - here's how you can help!Photo byDavid Robinson II Go Fund Me page. Just imagine talking to your child regularly throughout the years, then all of a sudden one day - all communication stops and you have no idea of their whereabouts or well-being! Unfortunately, for one SC man that is a reality, and he is asking for your help! In this article, we will talk about the individual that is missing, what the SC man is doing in order to find his son, and how people across the nation can help!

Read full story
9 comments

SC Was Named the “Ninth Worst State To Live In” in 2022 – Here’s Why

SC was named the "ninth worst state to live in" in America - here's why!Photo byUnsplash, Clint Patterson. There is certainly a lot to be proud of when it comes to the state of South Carolina. There is a lot of history in the state, many towns and cities in the state have garnered national attention for a plethora of reasons, and many people love the "slow pace" lifestyle. However, not everyone feels the same way about "The Palmetto State" - as a matter of fact, a major national publication named it "one of the worst states to live in"! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication named SC the worst place to live as well as why.

Read full story
221 comments

This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why!Photo byExploreedgefield.com. South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.

Read full story
52 comments
Beaufort, SC

Humans Are Not Allowed on This SC Island – Here’s Why

There are no humans allowed on this SC island - here's why!Photo byCanva. There are certainly a plethora of interesting things about the state of SC. It was the first state to secede, it is home to one of the oldest trees in America, and Edgar Allen Poe spent nearly a year stationed in Charleston. However, probably the most interesting thing that many people are not aware of is that there is an island located in SC where humans are not allowed! The reason for that is - it is a monkey colony that is home to thousands of Rhesus monkeys! In this article, we will take a look at where this island is located, why it is inaccessible to humans, and how the monkeys got there!

Read full story
6 comments

SC Was the Third Fastest Growing State in 2022 – Here’s Why

SC was the fastest-growing state for 2022 - here's why!Photo byCanva. SC has been in the headlines many times in 2022 for a plethora of reasons, and the state just got recognized for one more thing in 2022 - they are officially the third fastest-growing state in America. In this article, we will take a look at what makes SC the third fastest-growing state in America, why people moved to SC, where they came from, and other states that made the list.

Read full story
2 comments

This Is How Long $1 Million Will Last You in SC

How long will $1 million last you in SC? Let's find out!Photo byCanva. At one point or another, just about everyone who is a working-class individual has most likely wondered what it must feel like to be a millionaire. Although $1 million dollars went a lot further in years past, many people would be set for a long time if they had that amount of money at their disposal. However, the million-dollar question today is - how long will $1 million last if you are a resident in SC? Well, a banking website crunched the numbers and came up with how long $1 million will last you in SC - that is assuming that you don't live a lavish lifestyle.

Read full story
5 comments
Eastover, SC

The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How

The largest dogfigting ring in SC history was taken down - here's how.Photo byCanva. Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.

Read full story
121 comments

South Carolina Is Known As the Birthplace of BBQ – Here’s Why

South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why.Photo byAudacy. Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!

Read full story
21 comments

This SC Town Is the Birthplace of Sweet Tea

This SC town is the birthplace of sweet tea.Photo byThe Gunny Sack. Anyone who was born, raised, or even moved down south has tried sweet tea at some point in life. Rather you live in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, or the Carolinas, everyone can agree that alongside BBQ - sweet tea is a down south staple! However, most people don't know that the sweet, refreshing beverage was created in a small town located in SC! In this article, we will talk about which SC town is the birthplace of sweet tea, as well as who created it!

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.

Read full story
26 comments

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”

Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication

A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!

Read full story
6 comments

Four Places in SC Were Named the “Most Overweight and Obese Cities” in the U.S.

Four places in SC were named the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities" in the U.S. - Here's why.Photo byBritish Heart Foundation. One of the biggest issues right now in the U.S. is obesity. As a matter of fact, according to one source, oecd.org, 40% of Americans in the country ages 25 and over are obese! A major national publication just released a list of the "Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S." and four places in South Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which places in the state made the list as well as others that made it as well.

Read full story
7 comments
Georgia State

Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”

Three cities in Georgia were named the "most sinful cities in America" - here's why.Photo byConde Nast Traveler. If you take a look across America, there are a plethora of cities that have "flaws" and "bad habits" AKA "sin". Whether you go out west, up north, or down south, one thing is for certain - sin is not too far away. However, there are some cities that are worse than others, and according to a recent study by a major national publication - three cities in Georgia were named the most "Sinful Cities in America", one of them making the top 5! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in GA were named the most "Sinful Cities in America", as well as other cities that made the list.

Read full story
1 comments

North Carolina Was Ranked the “#1 State for Business” in America - Here's Why

North Carolina was ranked the #1 state for business in America - here's why.Photo byTrip Advisor. There are a lot of great states to do business in America. However, only states can be considered the best! According to one major national media outlet - North Carolina is the #1 state for doing business! Not only that but according to statistics - they also have the strongest economy! In this article, we will take a look at which major media outlet ranked North Carolina as the top state for business, what the qualifications were, and other states that finished near the top.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy