MB’s "SkyWheel" Lit Up the Buffalo Bills Team Colors This Week – Here’s Why

MB's "SkyWheel" lit up Buffalo Bills team colors this week - here's why! Photo by Richard Martin/Unsplash

If you just so happened to be in Myrtle Beach Tuesday, January 3, and drove past the famous "SkyWheel", you may have noticed that it was lit up red and blue. According to wfxb.com, Myrtle Beach officials and the city agreed to do that in order to support the Buffalo Bills organization after the unthinkable happened on "Monday Night Football", the previous night. In this article, we will talk about what happened on Monday Night Football and why the city of Myrtle Beach decided to step up and show support.

In many households, "Monday Night Football" is a staple. It is a time to unwind and watch some great football before heading to work the next day. However, the game on Monday, January 2, 2023, was much different from any game that anyone has ever seen - and a player literally had to fight for his life on the field.

24-year-old, Damar Hamlin, is a safety for the Buffalo Bills and was a sixth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2021 NFL draft. Hamlin became a starter for the Bills this season and things were looking very promising for him, however, he had the scare of his life during the nationally televised game.

Hamlin took a big hit to the chest when he collided with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Tee Higgins. After initially getting up from the hit, Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR. The game was initially temporarily suspended, however, once Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance - the game was indefinitely postponed. According to reports, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field!

The Bills announced that Hamlin showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday, and continued to improve into Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach "SkyWheel" lit up the Buffalo Bills team colors in an effort to show support. Niagara Falls also showed support by displaying the color blue throughout the rushing waters.