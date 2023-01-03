SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why

South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why! Photo by Leonel Heisenberg/Unsplash

South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.

On January 3, 2023, U-Haul released its Annual Growth Index, highlighting the fastest-growing states in America. Although some of the fastest-growing states may not be a surprise to some, there are a few that may catch some people by surprise. However, one state that should not catch anyone by surprise is South Carolina! As a matter of fact, they were the third fastest-growing state in 2022, moving up exactly one spot from last year. South Carolina is no stranger to this list, "The Palmetto State" made the top five in the rankings for the fourth time since 2018, according to thecentersquare.com.

According to centersquare.com, Texas and Florida were tied for the #1 spot, North Carolina came in at #4, and Virginia came in at #5. The slowest-growing states were California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.

According to U-Haul Company of Southern Atlantic Coast President, Matthew McCoy, the reason why South Carolina is growing so rapidly is that "you still have big cities in South Carolina, but you can travel just outside those cities and be in the country". McCoy also said that is appealing to a lot of people.