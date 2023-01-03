A SC Man Has Been Searching for His Missing Son Since 2021 – Here’s How You Can Help

An SC man has been searching for his missing son since 2021 - here's how you can help! Photo by David Robinson II Go Fund Me page

Just imagine talking to your child regularly throughout the years, then all of a sudden one day - all communication stops and you have no idea of their whereabouts or well-being! Unfortunately, for one SC man that is a reality, and he is asking for your help! In this article, we will talk about the individual that is missing, what the SC man is doing in order to find his son, and how people across the nation can help!

David Robinson II, an SC man and the father of a missing man, has had a very difficult time over the last few years. According to his Go Fund Me page, his son, geologist Daniel Robinson, has been missing since June 23, 2021, after leaving his worksite in Buckeye, Arizona. Although his 2017 blue/grey Jeep Renegade has been recovered, Daniel is still nowhere to be found. Those that know Daniel know that he is very adventurous, loves nature and is known to get up and travel at any given moment. However, he is also known to stay in contact with his family and close friends regularly and will tell them when he plans on taking an inopportune getaway. However, all of that changed in June 2021.

After eight weeks of not hearing from his son, David decided to do something about it. He traveled from SC to Arizona to be on the frontline in an effort to locate his son, according to his Go Fund Me page. As of today, David has raised over $320k on his Go Fund Me page, and the money will be used to cover expenses including a private investigator, the printing of missing flyers, a desert and rescue team, hotel expenses, and other resources and expenses to continue the search. David only started a Go Fund Me after exhausting all of his resources.

If you or anyone knows any information about Daniel, please contact the Buckeye Police Department. If you would like to donate, you can do so by visiting this Go Fund Me link.