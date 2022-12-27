This SC City Was Named the Safest City in the State for 2022

This SC city was named the safest city in SC - here's why! Photo by Exploreedgefield.com

South Carolina for the most part is one of the safest states in America. As a matter of fact, the crime rates in "The Palmetto State" are well below national averages. However, that does not mean that crime does not happen. As a matter of fact - violent crime increased by over 5% in SC in 2022 according to safewise.com! With that being said, a major national publication recently released an article naming the "Safest Cities in South Carolina". In this article, we will take a look at which SC city was named the safest city in the state as well as other cities that made the list as well.

Safewise.com published an article named "South Carolina's 20 Safest Cities of 2022" in September 2022. The article does point out that SC for the most part is one of the safest states in America. However, it also points out that a lot of crime happens in the state - ranging from violent crimes to property crimes. The top 10 safest cities in South Carolina, according to safewise.com are Port Royal at #10, Central at #9, Tega Cay at #8, Hanhan at #7, Isle of Palms at #6, Mount Pleasant at #5, Fort Mill at #4, Walhalla at #3, Bluffton at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Edgefield!

According to safewise.com, Edgefield made the list for the first time ever! The small town reported the lowest violent and property crimes in the state with just 32 property crimes and only two violent crimes according to the publication. Other notable cities in the state that made the list include Surfside Beach which made the list for the first time, and came in at #16, and Conway, which leaped from #27 to #18 in 2022.