Humans Are Not Allowed on This SC Island – Here’s Why

There are no humans allowed on this SC island - here's why! Photo by Canva

There are certainly a plethora of interesting things about the state of SC. It was the first state to secede, it is home to one of the oldest trees in America, and Edgar Allen Poe spent nearly a year stationed in Charleston. However, probably the most interesting thing that many people are not aware of is that there is an island located in SC where humans are not allowed! The reason for that is - it is a monkey colony that is home to thousands of Rhesus monkeys! In this article, we will take a look at where this island is located, why it is inaccessible to humans, and how the monkeys got there!

According to Wikipedia.com, there is an island located in SC that is inaccessible to humans and has been since 1979. Not only that, but the island has "approximately 3,500 free-ranging, Indian-origin Rhesus monkeys", according to Wikipedia! Morgan Island is located in Beaufort and is known as "Monkey Island", it is also nationally known as the only place in America where Rhesus monkeys can roam freely! Although humans are not allowed to step foot on the island, that does not mean you can't see the island. If you have the desire to check the island out, you can take a boat near the island and can catch a glimpse of the monkeys from a distance!

For those that are wondering, the monkey colony was originally located in Parguera, Puerto Rico. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were reports of free-ranging monkeys with "Herpes B" infections that were escaping. There were viral outbreaks on the island and the monkey population became too overpopulated. As a result, South Carolina came to the rescue and offered to bring them to Morgan Island to be housed as well as do research. In 1979, well over 1,400 monkeys were relocated to the island.