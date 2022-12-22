This Is How Long $1 Million Will Last You in SC

How long will $1 million last you in SC? Let's find out! Photo by Canva

At one point or another, just about everyone who is a working-class individual has most likely wondered what it must feel like to be a millionaire. Although $1 million dollars went a lot further in years past, many people would be set for a long time if they had that amount of money at their disposal. However, the million-dollar question today is - how long will $1 million last if you are a resident in SC? Well, a banking website crunched the numbers and came up with how long $1 million will last you in SC - that is assuming that you don't live a lavish lifestyle.

GoBankingRates.com just recently published an article titled, "How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State". According to a survey conducted by Schwab Retirement Plan Services, the average American needs approximately $1.9 million in order to retire comfortably. The same survey pointed out that the average American has over $160,000 saved - a far cry from $1 million. In order to determine how long $1 million will last in each state, GoBankingRates got data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and looked at each state's overall cost of living. The survey looked at cost of living for groceries, utilities, transportation, and healthcare. According to statistics, $1 million in savings in South Carolina will last you - 22 years, 4 months, and 13 days!

The annual groceries cost is $4,212, the annual housing cost is $7,922.09, the annual utilities cost is $4,157.52, the annual transportation cost is $3,365.70, the annual healthcare cost is $6,274.59, and the total annual expenditures amounts to - $44,676.68! One state you may want to avoid for retirement is - Hawaii. It is the most expensive state and $1 million will only last you 10 years, 10 months, and 24 days!