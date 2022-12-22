The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s How

The largest dogfigting ring in SC history was taken down - here's how. Photo by Canva

Dogfighting has been a big issue in America for many years with many people profiting off of it. According to multiple sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history was just recently taken down - with hundreds of dogs being seized! In this article, we will take a look at the dogfighting ring in SC that was taken down, where it happened, and what is next for the dogs that were saved.

What is dogfighting?

According to Terry Mills, the director of blood sports investigations for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, "the losing dog rarely - if ever - leaves the building". Mills added that when a dog wins a fight, it is seen as "valuable" and its wounds are treated immediately. However, the losing dog is often killed unless it showed "gameness", in other words - if it put up a good fight.

According to postandcourier.com and several other sources, the largest dogfighting ring in SC history has been shut down - for good! Dozens of dogfighters from across the state gathered in Eastover to take part in a tournament called the "Carolina Classic", which was a secret and illegal tournament for dog fighting. The tournament took place in September 2022 and it was business as usual until the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division raided the property in Eastover, a town near Columbia. In the process of raiding the property, authorities seized 14 dogs and arrested 17 people. However, they were not done just yet.

Authorities raided several other properties in the mainlands the following day and as a result over 300 dogs were seized according to the U.S. Attorney's office it was the "biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history"! According to justice.gov, "officers seized approximately $40,000 in cash, 30 firearms, and various evidence related to dogfighting". Dogfighting is a felony and those that are guilty can serve up to five years in federal prison. According to dailypaws.com, many of the pups could soon be sent to foster homes and "eventually their forever families".