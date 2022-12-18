South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why. Photo by Audacy

Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!

Firstly, anyone who is passionate about BBQ and is interested in learning about its history needs to purchase a book titled, "A History of South Carolina Barbeque", by Lake E. High Jr. High, the president and founder of the South Carolina Barbeque Association. High is well-known and respected in the BBQ world, and knows a thing or two about the topic!

High knows that this is a very fiery debate, so in his book, he wanted to point out a few things. He first pointed out that "barbeque is a noun", not a verb. In other words, it is not something that you cook hamburgers and hot dogs on. You don't barbecue those foods - you grill them. All in all, High wants people to know that there is a difference between grilling, smoking, and "barbecuing", which in the end all points to South Carolina being the birthplace of BBQ!

According to discoversouthcarolina.com and High's book, when Spanish explorers came to the Saint Elena area in SC (now known as Paris Island) and "were raising pigs in the thousands", according to High. American Indians taught the Spanish explorers how to cook the pigs with "open pit cooking", and that is where American BBQ was born! Although American Indians were cooking that way well before the hog came to America, that is how pit-cooked BBQ came about, according to Jack Waiboer, the owner of Charleston-based Carolina Pit Masters Barbecue Cooking School.