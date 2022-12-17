This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America". Photo by Sands Resorts

One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.

Elitesingles.com just recently released an article titled, "America's Top 25 Most Romantic Cities". According to the article, in order to come up with this list the publication surveyed 150,000 Americans in order to find out which cities are the most romantic - one of them is a city in SC! The top 10 included Wilton Manors, FL at #10, Fort Worth, TX at #9, Corona, CA at #8, Pembroke Pines, FL at #7, Boca Raton, FL at #6, Sugar Land, TX at #5, St. Cloud, MN at #4, Cypress, CA at #3, Myrtle Beach at #2, and coming in at #1 - Boynton Beach, FL!

One thing that most of the cities that made the list have in common is the majority of them are within 10 miles of the sea, according to the publication. That may explain why Myrtle Beach made the cut. Not to mention, 7 of the top 25 cities that made the list are located in Flordia!