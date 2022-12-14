Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”

Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America". Photo by Hotels.com

Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.

Wallethub.com recently released an article titled, "2022's Most Fun Cities in America", December 2022. Some of the cities were obvious picks, while others may take some people by surprise. However, North Carolinians should be proud to know that six cities in NC made the list! The NC cities that made the list are Raleigh at #47, Charlotte at #48, Durham at #69, Winston-Salem at #87, Greensboro at #98, and Fayetteville at #122! The top 10 included Chicago at #10, New York, NY at #9, Honolulu at #8, Austin at #7, San Francisco at #6, New Orleans at #5, Atlanta at #4, Miami at #3, Orlando at #2, and coming in at #1 none other than - Las Vegas!

According to wallethub.com, in order to find out which cities are the most fun cities in the U.S. they "compared more than 180 cities based on 65 key metrics". Those metrics include "fitness centers, movie costs, and open hours of breweries".