Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication

A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why. Photo by Locountry.com

South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!

Nationalgeographic.com released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities" in June 2019, and not one but two cities in SC made the list! The two SC city neighborhoods that made the list are - Myrtle Beach's Downtown and Charleston's French Quarter! Myrtle Beach came in at #12 and Charleston came in at #5! The top 10 included Los Angeles' Downtown at #10, Albuquerque's Old Town at #9, San Francisco's North Beach at #8, Austin's Second Street at #7, Boise's Hyde Park at #6, Charleston's French Quarter at #5, Seattle's Capitol Hill at #4, Chicago's Wicker Park at #3, Hawaii's Waikiki at #2, and coming in at #1 - Boston's Back Bay!

According to nationalgeographic.com, they came up with this list by using analytics from more than 200 cities that are considered some of the best cities in the country and focused on data such as "walkability", "home affordability", and "public spaces". The publication also said that they used data from platforms such as "Trip Advisor" and "Yelp". The publication labeled Myrtle Beach as "one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations in the country" and said that the district has it all: "restaurants, amusement games, and live entertainment". The publication went on to say that The French Quarter in Downtown Charleston is a sight to see! Not only will you see "pastel-hued colonial homes" and "art galleries and boutiques", but you can also check out an old market that has been converted into a museum of African-American history!