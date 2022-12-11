Three cities in Georgia were named the "most sinful cities in America" - here's why. Photo by Conde Nast Traveler

If you take a look across America, there are a plethora of cities that have "flaws" and "bad habits" AKA "sin". Whether you go out west, up north, or down south, one thing is for certain - sin is not too far away. However, there are some cities that are worse than others, and according to a recent study by a major national publication - three cities in Georgia were named the most "Sinful Cities in America", one of them making the top 5! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in GA were named the most "Sinful Cities in America", as well as other cities that made the list.

In early December 2022, wallethub.com released a list of the "Most Sinful Cities in America" for 2022. Of course, a few obvious cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New Orleans made the list - however, a lot of other cities that made the cut may take some people by surprise! According to the publication, it compared more than 180 cities in America with data ranging from "violent crimes per capita, excessive drinking, and adult entertainment establishments per capita". Well, three cities in Georgia made the list, and it's none other than - Atlanta, Augusta, and Columbus!

The top 10 included Phoenix at #10, Baton Rouge at #9, Chicago at #8, Denver at #7, Los Angeles at #6, Atlanta at #5, Houston at #4, Philadelphia at #3, St. Louis at #2, and although it should not come as a surprise to anyone, coming in at #1 - Las Vegas. Columbus came in at #100 and Augusta came in at #127.