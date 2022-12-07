Greenville, SC

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Kennardo G. James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTW8H_0jayzi8L00
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out

There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.

Cntraveler.com just released a list earlier this year titled, "The 10 Friendliest Cities in the U.S.". According to the publication, they asked their massive following to name some of the friendliest cities in the U.S. from their experience - and they did not disappoint! Some of the questions asked were, "did an outgoing local go out of their way to give directions?", "was the city easy to navigate?", and "did you simply get good vibes from the people around you?". The two SC cities that made the list were Charleston and Greenville!

The top 10 included Austin, Texas at #10, Nashville, Tennesse at #9, New Orleans at #8, Santa Fe, New Mexico at #7, Key West, Florida at #6, Charleston at #5, San Antonio, Texas at #4, San Juan, Puerto Rico at #3, Alexandria, Virginia at #2, and coming in at #1 - Greenville! According to the article, although Charleston is a small coastal city - it has it all! They also said that the charming town has a "friendly community that always makes out-of-towners feel welcome". For Greenville, the article claims that "it's hard to say what exactly makes the locals here so happy". They went on to say that it could be the "vibrant art scene", the city's "burgeoning farm-to-table food movement", or the "plethora of great restaurants".

