South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America

South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America. Photo by 50states.com

South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.

Earlier this year, wallethub.com released an article titled, "Most Sinful States in America". According to the publication, obviously, each state has a lot of residents that have their own "virtues and vices" and there are some states that are well-known for those. The publication pointed out New Mexico, which has one of the worst drug problems in the nation, as well as Nevada, which is the most "gambling addicted". However, one state that made the list which may shock a lot of people is none other than - South Carolina. Not only did SC make the list - it made the top 10!

The top 10 for the "Most Sinful States in America" is #10 Illinois, #9 South Carolina, #8 Georgia, #7 Pennsylvania, #6 Tennessee, #5 Louisiana, #4 Florida, #3 Texas, #2 California, and coming in a #1 - Nevada. According to wallethub.com, in order to determine which states were the most sinful, they "compared the 50 states across 47 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior". The data ranges from "violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders".

According to wallethub.com, South Carolina ranked #3 in the Anger & Hatred category, #10 in the Jealousy category, #12 in the Excesses & Vices category, and #16 in the Greed category.