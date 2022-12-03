This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication. Photo by www.visitgreenvillesc.com

The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!

Attractionsofamerica.com, a major national publication, just recently released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtown's in the USA". As one might imagine, a lot of major cities made the list - however, there are some smaller cities that made the cut as well! One of those smaller cities that made the cut is a city in SC, and that city is none other than - Greenville! Let's take a look at the top 10: #10 Santa Monica, California, #9 Greenville, #8 Seattle, Washington, #7 Savannah, Georgia, #6 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, #5 Indianapolis, Indiana, #4 Burlington, Vermont, #3 Alexandria, Virginia, #2 Chicago, Illinois, and coming in at #1 - New York City, New York (Not much of a surprise there).

According to attractionsofamerica.com, Greenville was chosen based on the fact that it is "well known for its beauty" as well as the fact that the city has a lot of culture, entertainment, and a plethora of great places "grab some grub". The article also pointed out that over the last several years Greenville has gained a lot of popularity, more than normal, which "cements it as one of the best downtowns in America".