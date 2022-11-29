Myrtle Beach, SC

Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits

Kennardo G. James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBQFH_0jRcC7eT00
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes

Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!

Travelzone.bestwestern.com just recently released an article titled "6 Destinations for Shrimp and Grits". For each city, the author highlighted two restaurants and recommended what shrimp and grits dishes to try from each establishment! The cities that made the list are Myrtle Beach, SC, New Orleans, Louisiana, Savannah, Georgia, Baltimore, Maryland, Memphis, Tennessee, and Charleston, SC!

The article highlighted Aspen Grille as the first eatery to get shrimp and grits in Myrtle Beach! Aspen Grille has been a staple in the city for five years, and although they are known for serving the best USDA steaks in the area - one of their most popular items is their shrimp and grits! Aspen Grille's spin on shrimp and grits includes Jumbo Carolina Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Tomatoes, Aged White Cheddar Grits, and Pan Gravy, with Toasted Garlic Bread! Winna's Kitchen, another popular eatery in town, has a simple but very delicious spin on its shrimp and grits. That includes shrimp and housemade grits served with their own unique cream sauce, according to its website.

For Charleston, Poogan's Porch was the first eatery highlighted for its shrimp and grits! The eatery first opened in 1976 and is an extremely popular spot in town where many celebrities, politicians, and locals have come to have dinner. Their spin on shrimp and grits is "simple, yet tasty": Shrimp, peppers, onions, and Andouille sausage, all mixed in a tasso ham gravy, according to its website. The next eatery that was highlighted is Hank's Seafood Restaurant. Their take on the popular dish includes shrimp, tomatoes, garlic, parsley butter, and South Carolina's own Adluh Stone Ground Grits. The last eatery highlighted for Charleston is, The Glass Onion. The Executive Chef, Chris Stewart, uses Carolina White Shrimp, Conecuh sausage, creole-style tomatoes, and Edisto Island Marsh Hen Mills grits, according to its website.

My name is Kennardo "Greg" James and I started writing news based stories in January 2022. I will deliver news that you need to be aware of with an unbiased lens and bring attention to things that need awareness.

