This NC bar was named one of the "Best Bars in America" for 2022. Photo by Explore Asheville

North Carolina is flooded with a ton of great bars. Whether you are in the mood to go to a dive bar, a sports bar, or something upscale - there is a bar for you somewhere in the state. A major national publication just made a list of the "Best Bars in America" for 2022 - and a bar in NC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which bar made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well!

Esquire.com just recently published an article titled, "The Best Bars in America" for 2022. A lot of great bars across the nation made the list and a bar located in North Carolina is one of them! The name of the bar is "Session at Citizen Vinyl" located in Asheville! Be aware that this is not your typical bar! It is actually located at The Citizen-Times building, which was built in 15 months in 1938-1939 and is the home to Asheville's biggest newspaper according to citizenvinyl.com. The website also added that its mission is "publishing music, serving seasonal food, and creating a space in which people can build their own stories"! That's right, they actually press vinyl records in the building!

According to its website, Session at Citizen Vinyl specializes in "Aperitivo Cocktails". For those that are not familiar with Aperitivo Cocktails, it is a "cocktail typically containing low-alcohol liqueurs and/or vermouths that is intended to open up your palate and stimulate the appetite before a meal", according to liquor.com. In addition to Aperitivo Cocktails, the establishment also offers local artisan coffee and world-class deli sandwiches. They use local farms for all of their ingredients.