This NC city was named one of the "Best Small Cities" in America. Photo by Adventure Mom

North Carolina has gotten a lot of awards and national recognition over the years and that is no different for 2022 heading into 2023! A major national publication in the travel industry just recently released an article naming the best small cities in America and one city in NC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which NC city made the list and a few others that made the list as well!

Cntraveler.com just rolled out its "Readers' Choice Awards" list in October 2022 highlighting "The Best Cities in the U.S." for 2022. One of the categories that they highlighted was the "Best Small Cities" in the U.S. and one city from NC made the cut - Wilmington! According to the publication, 250,000 readers responded to a survey naming their favorite small cities in the country and Wilmington was one of them! The top ten best small cities in the U.S. included #10 Wilmington, #9 Palm Beach, Florida, #8 Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, #7 Key West, Florida, #6 Greenville, South Carolina, #5 Savannah, Georgia, #4 Alexandria, Virginia, #3 Sante Fe, New Mexico, #2 Aspen, Colorado, and coming in at #1 - Charleston, South Carolina!

According to the website, "The Port City" is a favorite for filmmakers and was the backdrop for major films such as Dawson's Creek, One Tree Hill, We're the Millers, and Iron Man 3! The small city is a must-visit for any history buff with architecture dating back as far as 1730! The city also has an astronomical amount of azaleas - 75,000 to be exact, as well as the World War II-era Battleship, U.S.S. North Carolina, which is a decommissioned World War II battleship on the Cape Fear River.