This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in North Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private high school in the state of North Carolina. Here's why. Photo by St. Mary's School

The state of North Carolina has been nationally recognized as one of the most educated states in America numerous times over the years, and there is a reason for that. The state is home to prestigious universities such as The University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, North Carolina State, Duke, Wake Forest, and a plethora of others. However, the state also has some of the best private high schools in the nation as well - and the most expensive! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school is the most expensive in the state and what the school has to offer!

Theessentialbs.com just recently published an article titled, "The Most Expensive High School in Each State". The prices to attend some of the schools range from $8,000 to almost $100,000 (Connecticut - The Pinnacle School costs $96,2000 for one year)! The most expensive private high school in North Carolina is - Saint Mary's School! Saint Mary's is an all-girls Episcopal in the middle of Raleigh, and if you want your daughter to attend this prestigious school it will cost you a lot of dough - $58,900 a year to be exact! The school teaches grades 9 - 12.

St. Mary's has several programs that include visual and performing arts, college counseling, leadership education, and probably the most popular - education travel. According to the school website, trips are offered throughout the academic year and in the summer. Most of the travel offerings are school-sponsored trips.

According to Saint Mary's School website, the school "challenges each young woman to embrace the habits of an intellectual life, engages her with the past and the emerging future, and empowers her to serve and shape the world". The website also added that the prestigious school was founded in 1842 and it is the fourth oldest girls boarding and day school in the country.