This Quiet Town Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This quiet SC town was named the best place to live in the state. Photo by Move Charlotte Smarter

There are a lot of nice towns and cities to call home in the state of South Carolina. Rather you want to live in a beach town or somewhere more rural where everyone knows one another, there is a town in the state that will suit you and your family's needs. One major publication just recently published a list of the "Best Places to Live in South Carolina". Like always, these lists are always controversial and not everyone will agree. However, they always get a great conversation started! In this article, we will take a look at what city was named the best place to stay in the state as well as the other cities that were named.

Ramseysolutions.com just recently released an article titled "Best Place to Live in South Carolina". The publication let it be known that its list is not the typical one and its rankings are based on "factors like income and affordability" so that readers can decide on which town or city will be right for them and their families. The cities that the publication listed are: Charleston at #9, Hilton Head at #8, Mount Pleasant at #7, Greenville at #6, Columbia at #5, Clemson at #4, Tega Cay at #3, Lexington at #2, and coming in at #1 is - Fort Mill!

Fort Mill, also known as Fort Mill Township, is a small town in York County and is a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Wikipedia. According to ramseysolutions.com, they chose Fort Mill as the best place to live because of its "high incomes, low cost of living, and reasonable home prices". Another benefit that the publication added is, although Fort Mill is a small and quiet town with a population of 19,920, whenever you are in the mood for a "big city feel", Charlotte is only a quick drive away. Charlotte is home to major sports teams like the Carolina Panthers and the Charlotte Hornets, as well as a plethora of entertainment venues, shops, and great eateries.