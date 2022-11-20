This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.". EZ Home Search

There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!

Homesnacks.com published an article in February 2022 titled "The 10 Best Cities in the United States For 2022". According to the publication, they used data from the latest US Census to determine which cities were the richest in the country. They also took into account median income, unemployment rate, and places that were not severely overcrowded. Here is the official top 10: League City, Texas at #10, Overland Park, Kansas at #9, Olathe, Kansas at #8, Pearland, Texas at #7, Bellevue, Washington at #6, Fremont, California at #5, Sunnyvale, California at #4, Frisco, Texas at #3, Centennial, Colorado at #2, and coming in at #1 - Cary, North Carolina!

Cary coming in at #1 is most likely a shocker to a lot of people, however, they are no strangers to this annual list. They came in at #5 last year and they have the numbers to back it up. Although the publication let it be known that obviously everyone in Cary is rich and is not a large place, according to the U.S. Census, the town has a population of 169,177, a median income of $107,463, and an unemployment rate of 3.3%, the sixth best in the country. Cary was also named one of the country's "Best Places to Live" by MONEY Magazine.