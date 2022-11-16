This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why! Oswald Cooke & Associates

There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!

Theessentialbs.com just recently released an article titled "The Most Expensive High School in Each State". The tuition for the schools ranges anywhere from $15,000 a year to almost $100,000 a year! That certainly is a lot of money for school! The most expensive private school in South Carolina is none other than - Trident Academy! The prestigious school is located in Mount Pleasant and according to their website, the school is specifically for students ages K - 12 who have been diagnosed with a learning disability. As of this year, the tuition to attend the academy is $31,110!

There is a reason why Trident Academy has such a hefty price tag! The academy is 1 of only 15 schools nationwide accredited by the "Academy of Orton-Gillingham Practitioners", according to tridentacademy.com. According to ortonacademy.org, "The Orton-Gillingham Academy is an accrediting and certifying body dedicated to upholding the highest professional and ethical standards for the practice of the Orton-Gillingham (OG) approach for the treatment of dyslexia".

Trident Academy was founded in 1972, and currently has 62 students enrolled. The school is serious about each child getting a lot of attention, therefore, there are 10 or fewer students per class.