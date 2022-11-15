Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC Hotel

Take a look at one of the most historical landmarks in SC. Even Winston Churchill visited it. Trip Advisor

One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of historic landmarks in the state of South Carolina. You have Charleston Historic District, Huntington Beach State Park, Middleton Place, Myrtle Beach State Park, Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Beaufort National Cemetery, and too many more to name. However, one of the most historical landmarks in South Carolina is a hotel located in Aiken! In this article, we will take a look at what makes this landmark so special, the history behind it, as well as what the landmark has become.

If you are ever in the Aiken area or close by, you need to check out "The Willcox: Hotel - Restaurant -Spa"! History buffs will appreciate it because it was built in the last years of the nineteenth century, 1898 to be exact, and those who want to escape for a weekend and experience first-class hospitality will love it because The Willcox is not only one of the best hotels in South Carolina - they are one of the best in the world! This should not come as a surprise, after all - Winston Churchill stayed there once!

The Willcox has gotten a plethora of awards over the years from major national publications. Some of those awards include "Number 7 Best Hotel in the World" from Travel + Leisure 2016, "Number 1 in the South" from Conde Nast Traveler Magazine in 2015, "Top 15 Hotel Spas in the USA" from Conde Nast Traveler Magazine 2014, and many more!

According to thewillcox.com, Aiken is an original "winter colony resort" and many northerners made their way to the charming southern town in order to escape brutal winters during the winter season. The town was even considered to be the "Queen of the Winter Colonies" because so many people from all over the world visited there each year!

If you ever decide to visit The Willcox, take advantage of their full-service salon and spa, enormous pool, their world-class restaurant, and their lobby bar, which was voted the best bar in the area!