This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023. South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website

Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.

Niche.com just recently released its annual list of the "Best Public Schools in Each State" and for South Carolina, they chose South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics! The prestigious public school is located in Hartsville, and it is not just the best school in South Carolina according to many national publications - but one of the best in America! According to niche.com, they rank nearly 100,000 schools and districts in the country based on statistics as well as millions of opinions from parents and students in order to come up with a list of the best schools.

According to niche.com, South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics ranked #1 of 240 in the "Best Public High Schools in South Carolina" category, #1 of 233 in the "Best Public High School Teachers in South Carolina" category, and #1 of 228 in the "Best College Prep Public High Schools in South Carolina" category.

South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics has 261 students in grades 11-12 according to its website. According to test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading. The average graduation rate at the school is 95%, the average SAT score is 1380, and the average ACT score is 31. The top colleges that most of its students attend after graduation are Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the College of Charleston, and Duke University according to niche.com.