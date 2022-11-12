Raleigh, NC

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

Kennardo G. James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1cv3_0j8kVVBx00
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle

An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!

"Mindbody" is the #1 platform for "leading experience technology" in the health and wellness industry in the world, and every year they release a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America", according to their website. The platform takes several factors into account when they create its list, including "workout habits, commitment to sufficient sleep, stress levels, connection to community and spirituality, and a few other behaviors and attitudes", according to its website.

In order to come up with their ranking, Mindbody surveyed 16,000 adults in 50 of the most populated cities and ranked them from healthiest to least healthy, according to its website. The top 10 included Raleigh, NC at #10, Seattle, Washington at #9, Austin, Texas at #8, San Jose, California at #7, San Francisco, California at #6, Washington, D.C. at #5, Atlanta, Georgia at #4, San Diego, California at #3, Los Angeles, California at #2, and Miami, Florida at #1!

Miami, Florida was ranked #1 for the third straight year in this study, the reason being that they have the most residents that work out at least 90 minutes or more per week according to Mindbody. However, Raleigh, NC made a staggering leap up the list. Last year, the NC city ranked #28 in the country and went all the way to the top 10 in one year! According to the study, Raleigh made such a major leap because a lot of residents in the city decreased their alcohol consumption and committed to exercising at least 90 minutes per week.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# other

Comments / 3

Published by

My name is Kennardo "Greg" James and I started writing news based stories in January 2022. I will deliver news that you need to be aware of with an unbiased lens and bring attention to things that need awareness.

Myrtle Beach, SC
3716 followers

More from Kennardo G. James

Pickens, SC

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!

Read full story
2 comments
Aiken, SC

Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC Hotel

Take a look at one of the most historical landmarks in SC. Even Winston Churchill visited it.Trip Advisor. One thing is for sure, there is no shortage of historic landmarks in the state of South Carolina. You have Charleston Historic District, Huntington Beach State Park, Middleton Place, Myrtle Beach State Park, Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, Beaufort National Cemetery, and too many more to name. However, one of the most historical landmarks in South Carolina is a hotel located in Aiken! In this article, we will take a look at what makes this landmark so special, the history behind it, as well as what the landmark has become.

Read full story

Four SC Islands Were Named the “Best Island Getaways” in the United States

Four islands in SC were named the "Best Island Getaways in the United States".Kiawah Islands Getaways. There are a plethora of beautiful islands here in the United States and many individuals as well as families visit them every year for an opportunity to unwind and detach from reality for a few days. A major national publication just recently released a list of "The 30 Most Magical Island Getaways in the United States" and four islands in South Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which SC islands made the cut and what makes them popular tourist destinations!

Read full story
9 comments
Hartsville, SC

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.

Read full story
26 comments
Winston-salem, NC

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.

Read full story
53 comments

This Sandwich Was Named the “Best Sandwich in SC”

This sandwich was named the Best Sandwich in South Carolina.The Daily Meal. South Carolina is well-known for having great southern cuisine. Rather you are in the mood for good BBQ, seafood, or even a great steak, there are a plethora of places in the state that has something to satisfy your taste buds. However, you might just be in the mood for something simple, like a sandwich. One national publication published an article titled, "The Best Sandwiches In Every State And Where To Find Them". In this article, we will take a look at which sandwich was crowned the best in the state of South Carolina as well as the best places to get them.

Read full story

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.

Read full story
10 comments
Bluffton, SC

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.

Read full story
3 comments
Spartanburg, SC

Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022

Oprah gave a very special shout-out to a small business in South CarolinaEntertainment Tonight. Close your eyes and just imagine what it would feel like if you woke up and saw that one of the biggest media personalities in the world gave your business a shout-out via social media. Well, one business in South Carolina does not have to wonder what it feels like because it just recently happened to them. Oprah Winfrey was so impressed with one of their items, that she added it to her "Favorite Things List For 2022" via her website, Oprah Daily. In this article, we will take a look at the business that Oprah gave a shout-out to, what item Oprah was raving about, as well as more information about the South Carolina business!

Read full story
5 comments

This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.

Read full story
3 comments
Raleigh, NC

A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ Eatery

A woman called 911 to complain about being served "pink meat" at a historic eatery in NCTrip Advisor. There have been a plethora of bizarre stories this year, however, this one possibly takes the cake. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to a situation that included a woman complaining about being served "pink meat" at a historic BBQ eatery in town, according to FOX Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at what exactly happened as well as how the eatery responded.

Read full story
8 comments
Charleston, SC

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!

Read full story
21 comments
Morrisville, NC

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!

Read full story
9 comments

North Carolina Was Named One of the “Most Naturally Beautiful States in America”

North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America".Carolina Retreats. North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.

Read full story
11 comments

“The Best Fall Festival in SC” Returns This Weekend

The event that's nationally known as "The Best Fall Festival in SC" returns this Saturday.Morning Ag Clips. There are many great festivals that take place in South Carolina in the fall time and even bring thousands of visitors to the state. However, one festival, in particular, has generated a massive following over the years and has even been nationally recognized as the "Best Fall Festival in SC" by multiple national publications. The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival returns this weekend and for those that have never attended and are curious about all of the hype surrounding the event, hopefully, this article will convince you to check it out!

Read full story
1 comments

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.

Read full story
14 comments
Greensboro, NC

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!

Read full story
51 comments
Charlotte, NC

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.

Read full story
3 comments
Richland County, SC

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy