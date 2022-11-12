A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America. Hussle

An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!

"Mindbody" is the #1 platform for "leading experience technology" in the health and wellness industry in the world, and every year they release a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America", according to their website. The platform takes several factors into account when they create its list, including "workout habits, commitment to sufficient sleep, stress levels, connection to community and spirituality, and a few other behaviors and attitudes", according to its website.

In order to come up with their ranking, Mindbody surveyed 16,000 adults in 50 of the most populated cities and ranked them from healthiest to least healthy, according to its website. The top 10 included Raleigh, NC at #10, Seattle, Washington at #9, Austin, Texas at #8, San Jose, California at #7, San Francisco, California at #6, Washington, D.C. at #5, Atlanta, Georgia at #4, San Diego, California at #3, Los Angeles, California at #2, and Miami, Florida at #1!

Miami, Florida was ranked #1 for the third straight year in this study, the reason being that they have the most residents that work out at least 90 minutes or more per week according to Mindbody. However, Raleigh, NC made a staggering leap up the list. Last year, the NC city ranked #28 in the country and went all the way to the top 10 in one year! According to the study, Raleigh made such a major leap because a lot of residents in the city decreased their alcohol consumption and committed to exercising at least 90 minutes per week.