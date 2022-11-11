A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country. Wikipedia

One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.

In June 2021, finedininglovers.com published an article ranking the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States. It should come as no surprise that New York dominated the list with 11 pizzerias making the list, as they are known as the Pizza Capital in the United States. However, North Carolinians should be proud to know that a city in North Carolina cracked the list! The name of the pizzeria is "Mission Pizza Napoletana" located in Winston-Salem! They were ranked #29 on the list!

According to their website, Mission Pizza Napoletana opened in January 2014 and was conceived and founded by Peyton Smith. The website also stated that the pizzeria "honors the centuries-old tradition of pizza makers in the birthplace of pizza; Naples, Italy".The pizzas are baked in their handmade Stefano Ferrara oven at 900+ degrees and are topped with fresh ingredients!

Other pizzerias that made the list were: Tony's Pizza Napoletana located in San Francisco ranked #1 in the United States, Brick Fire Tavern located in Honolulu ranked #34, and Robert's Pizza and Dough Company located in Chicago ranked #50.