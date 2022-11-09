This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022. Travel Lens

There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.

In November 2021, usnews.com published an article titled, "The Best Places to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. The list consists of five cities in the state, and according to the publication, they based their choices on the following criteria: cost of living, job market, quality of high school education, desirability, and several other factors. The article also noted that "out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S., five are located in South Carolina". According to the publication, Spartanburg is the best place to live in South Carolina! The rest of the list looks like this: #5 Columbia, #4 Charleston, #3 Greenville, and #2 Myrtle Beach!

Spartanburg has been growing rapidly over the last several years and honestly, that should not surprise anyone. As a matter of fact, it is one of the fastest-growing metro regions in the nation! According to the U.S. Census, the median home price is a little over $150,000, which is well below the national average. Not to mention, they are nationally recognized as one of the most affordable places to live in the United States. If you have any plans of moving to Spartanburg, you better hurry up before that changes!