Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state. Only in Your State

South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.

Forbes.com released its annual list of "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022 earlier this year and they named two cities in South Carolina that they felt would be the best fit for new retirees. For each state, the list named the "Best Place" as well as a "Runner-Up". According to the publication, the qualifications for making the list included looking for relatively affordable places, doctor availability, crime rates, air quality, ranking on the "Milken Institute" list for "Best Cities for Successful Aging", as well as walkability and bike-ability. The two cities that were named the best places to retire in the state were Charleston and Bluffton!

Forbes.com gave Charleston the nod as the "Best" place in South Carolina to retire due to the fact that there are plenty of things to do in the area and is enough to keep retirees active. Bluffton was the "Runner-Up" and got high praise from the publication due to the fact that there are an "adequate number of doctors per capita", has good air quality, has a low serious crime rate, is very walkable, and no state estate/inheritance tax.