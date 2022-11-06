This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South Carolina Conde Nast Traveler

One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.

In October 2022, afar.com published a list of "The Seven Best Beaches in South Carolina". It was a refreshing list and did not choose the same typical beaches that most publications pick. This is what the list looked like: Boneyard Beach in Bulls Island came in at #7, Hilton Head Island came in at #6, Pawleys Island came in at #5, Kiawah Beachwalker Park in Kiawah Island came in at #4, Cherry Grove Beach in Cherry Grove came in at #3, Folly Beach in Folly Island came in at #2, and the #1 spot went to Edisto Beach in Edisto Island!

One of the biggest reasons afar.com claimed they chose Edisto Beach for the #1 spot is because the beach offers "an uncommercialized beach experience". They also said that those who want to go to a beach town that is "low-key" will fall in love and will definitely keep coming back! Afar.com also recommends checking out Edisto Beach State Park which offers 1,255 acres and seven hiking and biking trails.