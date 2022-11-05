A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ Eatery

A woman called 911 to complain about being served "pink meat" at a historic eatery in NC Trip Advisor

There have been a plethora of bizarre stories this year, however, this one possibly takes the cake. Police in Raleigh, North Carolina responded to a situation that included a woman complaining about being served "pink meat" at a historic BBQ eatery in town, according to FOX Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at what exactly happened as well as how the eatery responded.

Although there is no official date of when the incident occurred, the audio of the 911 call has been released via FOX Carolina. The woman can be heard saying, "They're saying the meat is supposed to be pink". The eatery that the woman went to is Clyde Cooper's BBQ in Raleigh. The historic BBQ eatery has been in the downtown area since 1938. They say they were stunned when police showed up at their establishment, even after explaining to the woman that BBQ turns pink when it smoked and would stay pink - even if it were cooked longer. The popular eatery released a statement to explain exactly what happened.

"Hey ya'll! Thank you for the continuous support and sharing of the crazy events of this week and the "Pink BBQ" love. We had no idea it was going to spread like this and go viral! We love the new customers who are coming in to get them some of the infamous pink BBQ, and the old customers coming in giving us their business and continuous love!", Clyde Cooper's BBQ said via their Facebook page.

The eatery went on to say that they even offered the woman something else besides pork, and she decided to get chicken and some sides. Ten minutes after she received her new order, the police arrived at the scene. All in all, the eatery is in good spirits and has quickly put all of this behind them.