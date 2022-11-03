This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina. Drizly

North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!

Digitaltrends.com just recently published a list of the "The Best Places to Live in Each State", and according to them, they feel one suburb in North Carolina is absolutely the best place to live in the state! The suburb is none other than - Morrisville, North Carolina! Morrisville is a town located primarily in Wake County, North Carolina, and is part of the "Research Triangle", anchored by the cities of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town has an estimated population of 28,846 as of July 1, 2019.

Digitaltrends.com gave Morrisville an overall A+ grade, an A+ for public schools, and a B for crime and safety. According to the U.S. Census, the median home value in the suburb is $331,800 and the median household income is $101,738!

According to digitaltrends.com, "white-collar workers" and "family-focused people" could feel right at home in Morrisville! They also noted that the Research Triangle Park is the largest facility of its kind in the country, the suburb hosts Lenovo's Headquarters and the suburb is well-known for being a tech town.