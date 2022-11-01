North Carolina was named one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". Carolina Retreats

North Carolina has garnered attention for a plethora of things over the years. They are known as one of the most educated states in the country, has some of the best colleges in the nation, a few cities in the state are some of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and recently, one national publication named them one of the "Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". In this article, we will take a look at where North Carolina ranked, why the national publication thinks North Carolina is one of the most naturally beautiful states in America, and look at a few others that made the list.

In July 2022, a national publication, farandwide.com released an article that ranked the "25 Most Naturally Beautiful States in America". According to the publication, they ranked the states based on natural beauty, in their words, "the kind that comes with the territory and can't be developed". They also said that "flashy cities" or "cute colonial towns" absolutely, unequivocally did not make the cut.

The top 15 were: #15 Oregon, #14 North Carolina, #13 Vermont, #12 Tennessee, #11 Maine, #10 Florida, #9 Washington, #8 Colorado, #7 Wyoming, #6 Utah, #5 Montana, #4 Arizona, #3 Alaska, #2 Hawaii, and #1 California.

According to farandwide.com, North Carolina was chosen based on the fact that they have the Outer Banks, the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, as well as a plethora of beautiful beaches scattered across the state! The publication recommends that visitors drive through Blue Ridge Parkway in the winter as well as visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited national park in the U.S.!