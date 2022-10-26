This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America. Vogue

A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.

Travelandleisure.com published the list of the "Best Small Towns in America" in February 2022. According to the website, those that made the cut have "stunning natural beauty", offer something new for every traveler, and are ideal for a quick weekend getaway or a relaxing vacation. The publication also noted that they chose towns that have under 15,000 residents.

Although there was no official ranking, the first ten small towns listed were Telluride, Colorado, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Sedona, Arizona, Hudson, New York, Beaufort, South Carolina, Kennebunkport, Maine, Grand Marais, Minnesota, Mackinac Island, Michigan, Whitefish, Montana, Stowe, Vermont.

Travelandleisure.com noted that although Hilton Head and Charleston get most of the attention for South Carolina, however, Beaufort, with a population of over 12,000, is a hidden gem and is definitely worth visiting! A few things that the publication recommended for visitors to do is check out Hunting Island State Park and try some seafood at a plethora of locally owned restaurants. They also recommended that visitors take time to learn more about the Gullah culture by visiting the "Reconstruction Era National Historical Park and the Penn Center.