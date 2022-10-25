Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022. Raleighnc.gov

A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!

Livability.com just released its Best Places to Live in the US in July 2022, sponsored by EXP Realty. According to their website, they examined well over 2,000 cities and measured a city's economic stability, housing, if the city is "remote-ready" for remote workers, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, and lastly healthcare. The cities from North Carolina that made the list are Raleigh at #14, Asheville at #19, Cary at #44, Durham at #45, and Greensboro at #72.

According to livability.com, Raleigh got the nod because it is a magnet for tech and biotech companies, they have "explosive job growth", and they have one of the best colleges in the nation in the city, North Carolina State University. Asheville was chosen based on how robust its economy is as well as its natural beauty, technology and arts, and culture and tourism. Cary made the list based on the fact that there are a plethora of career opportunities in the city and surrounding areas and it has a "small-town feel". Durham was chosen based on the fact that they have top-notch education and healthcare along with a lot of "green space". And lastly, Greensboro was chosen based on the fact that it is a culturally diverse community, has a rich history, and there is plenty for residents to do year-round.

For those that are curious, the top five Best Places to Live in the US for 2022 were Madison, WI, Ann Arbor, MI, Rochester, MN, Naperville, IL, and Overland Park, KS.