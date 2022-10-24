This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Bonappetit.com is nationally recognized as one of the best food and beverage publications in the world and they just recently released a list of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America in September 2022. There was a plethora of great new restaurants that made the list and one restaurant in Charlotte made the list - that would be Supperland.
Supperland is very unique, to say the least. According to their website, they are a "rustic-chic steakhouse" that is actually located in a restored mid-century church in Plaza Midwood. The eatery has an expansive main dining room, a private wine room, and a spacious outdoor patio. They even have custom-designed plates that you can purchase and take home! Bonappetit.com suggested that diners try the roasted oysters, sausage gravy croquettes, wagyu pot roast, pork can-can, miso mac and cheese, and smashed potatoes.
Bonappetit.com broke the list up into regions that included the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, South, Midwest, and West. A few other eateries that made the list included Birdies in Austin, Texas, Common Thread in Savannah, Georgia, Juniper Cafe in Atlanta, Georgia, and Lengua Madre in New Orleans, Louisiana.
