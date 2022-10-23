This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state. Forest Acres

The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!

Digitaltrends.com just recently published a list of "The Best Places to Live in Each State" and when it comes to South Carolina - they truly believe one suburb in the state is the best place to live by far. That suburb is Forest Acres. Forest Acres is a city in Richland County, South Carolina, and according to the 2020 U.S. Census, they have a population of 10,606. It is also a part of Columbia, South Carolina. Not only does digitaltrends.com recognize Forest acres as the best place to live in South Carolina, but it has also been nationally recognized as one of the best places to live in the state as well!

According to the U.S. Census, the median home value in Forest Acres is $193,700 and the median household income is $69,212. Digital Trends also graded the suburb on Forest Acres public schools, crime and safety, and overall niche grade. Forest Acres received an A- for public schools, C+ for crime and safety, and their overall grade was an A+!

According to digitaltrends.com, the suburb has "green spaces aplenty and trees bordering many of its streets". The publication also boasted that the suburb has a plethora of great places to shop as well as a lot of great options for dining out. What are your thoughts? Do you agree with digitaltrends.com? Let me know!