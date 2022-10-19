This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways. City of North Charleston

South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!

Architeturaldigest.com just recently released a list of the "11 Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways Through Nature" and they believe Charleston was worthy of being on the list. According to the publication, the top 11 includes Singapore at #11 (Gardens by the Bay), Bradenton, Florida at #10 (Robinson Preserve), New York, New York at #9 (The High Line), Derry (Londonberry), Northern Ireland at #8 (Eden Project Foyle), North Charleston, South Carolina at #7 (The Battery Park Pedestrian Bridge), Alberta, Canada at #6 (Columbia Icefield Skywalk), Peach Springs, Arizona at #5 (The Grand Canyon West's Skywalk), Neuschonau, Germany at #4 (Treetop Walk Bavarian Forest), Eureka, California at #3 (Redwood Sky Walk), Mpumalanga, South Africa at #2 (The God's Window Skywalk), and Denver, Colorado coming in at #1 (RiNo Art Park).

According to thomasandhutton.com, the bridge/walkway, Battery Park Pedestrian Bridge AKA Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge, is still under construction - however, it is nearing completion. The website also said that the "800-linear foot curvilinear bridge will include an event venue over the creek that will include seat walls, a shade structure, and landscaping". The bridge is expected to be open to the public later this year, the same year that the city turns 50!