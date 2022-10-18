SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie Star

If you are an SC native and want the opportunity to be filmed in a movie with this movie star, here is your chance! Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

If you have ever dreamed of being on the big screen with a movie star, this may be the perfect opportunity. A film is currently being shot in Charleston, SC and they are actively looking for individuals that are interested in being filmed as "Extras" in a movie called "Suncoast". For those that are looking to get that big break in Hollywood, who knows, this just may be your big shot!

Suncoast will be directed and written by Laura Chinn, and the movie will be her directorial debut according to Hollywood Reporter. Chinn is an Academy Award nominee and is best known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy, Warrior, Children's Hospital, and Florida Girls. According to imdb.com, Suncoast is inspired by Chinn's life experience in the early 2000's, and follows a teenager living with her strong-willed mother who must take her brother to live in a specialized facility.

Hollywood veteran and Academy Award nominee, Woody Harrelson, will be starring in the film. Harrelson is best known for his roles in Cheers, White Men Can't Jump, Natural Born Killers, Indecent Proposal, and a plethora of other films and television shows. According to imdb.com, Harrelson's role in the film will be an eccentric activist.

For those that are interested in being an extra in the movie, filming started on September 9 and will go through November 1, so you still have time! According to scprt.com, the film is looking for individuals to portray protestors, wealthy high school students (18 and over), hospital staff, townspeople, and much more! For those that are interested in filming, submissions must be sent to suncoastbg@gmail.com. The most important part - all extras will be paid!

In the email, you must include the role you are submitting for, your full name, phone number, age, and the city/state you live. For more information, please visit scprt.com! Best of luck to those that give this a shot!