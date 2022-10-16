South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business

South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business. Forbes

The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!

According to areadevelopment.com, the majority of states that made the "top five states for doing business" is loaded with southern states, and the qualifications for those that made the list are "cost to taxes, incentives to training, and a welcoming and hassle-free government". The top ten included Mississippi at #10, Indiana at #9, Ohio at #8, Virginia at #7, Alabama at #6, North Carolina at #5, Texas at #4, South Carolina at #3, Tennessee at #2, and Georgia stands alone at the top coming in at #1. According to the website, Georgia has held the top spot for nine years in a row!

Areadevelopment.com goes on to say that South Carolina is a great state for doing business because "industrial power rates are significantly below the national average and the state has a workforce and education system that helps companies with well-qualified but affordable people".

According to sccommerce.com, a few big businesses that have set up shop in South Carolina include BMW, Blackbaud, Inc, Colite, Honda, GKN Aerospace, Samsung, Red Ventures, Volvo, The Boeing Company, and many more!